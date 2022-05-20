Drugs with a street value of €400,000 seized by Gardai

Drugs worth almost half a million euro have been seized by Gardai.
Approximately 20 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated street value of €400,000 was detected by Revenue Officers yesterday (Thursday May 19).
The discovery is part of ongoing investigations targeting individuals suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the west Dublin area.
A number of subsequent searches were carried out as a result of this seizure.
The joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Clondalkin Divisional Drugs Unit and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service.
Investigations are ongoing.
