Guest line-up for Friday's Late Late Show (May 6) revealed

On tomorrow night's (Friday May 6) Late Late Show…



Viewers can expect a special performance and chat with music stars Sharon Shannon, Liam Ó Maonlaí and Fiachna Ó Braonáin from Hothouse Flowers, Lucia Evans and Steve Wickham, as they join together for a new charity album ‘Songs for Rosabel’.

A Sky News broadcaster with more than a million minutes of live television on her CV, Kay Burley has covered some of the most momentous moments in recent history. She'll chat with Ryan about what Boris Johnson is really like, why attitudes to women in the House of Commons are 30 years behind the rest of the world and what the results of the Northern Ireland Assembly Elections might mean for relations between the islands.



Former Irish Special Forces Deputy Commander and 'Special Forces: Ultimate Hell Week' leader Ray Goggins knows what it is like to enter a warzone. He'll be discussing what those on the ground in Ukraine can expect over there, how to deal with a crisis and how the military mindset can be channelled into tackling any situation.



Back for its twelfth year, some of the finalists of RTE's Junk Kouture will be on the show to demonstrate their amazing creations where they turn everyday junk into extraordinary clothing. Over 300 secondary schools have taken part and the 10 finalists will be strutting their stuff to represent Ireland at the World Final later this year in Abu Dhabi.



Ahead of their hugely anticipated album ‘Sometimes We See More In The Dark’, Mullingar rock band The Blizzards are back on the show to perform 'Friction Burns'.

Watch the Late Late Show on RTÉ One tomorrow at 9.35pm.