29 Apr 2022

Gardaí urge people to 'go purple' to raise domestic abuse awareness

Reporter:

David Power

29 Apr 2022 1:41 PM

An Garda Síochána has partnered with Men’s Aid and Safe Ireland to mark ’Go Purple Day’ and help raise awareness about domestic abuse and the local domestic abuse support services available to those affected in Ireland.

The event takes place across the country today, April 29.

The initiative was first organised in 2020 by Community Garda, Stacey Looby from Athlone Garda Station to help strengthen community partnerships between domestic abuse services and An Garda Síochána, and it is now a national day of awareness about domestic abuse.

Members of the public as well as Garda personnel nationwide have been encouraged to show their support today by simply wearing, drawing or baking something purple. The most important thing is to help spread the word about this important issue.

Speaking on ‘Go Purple Day’ Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau said: "An Garda Síochána is prioritising the prevention of these crimes, supporting victims and pursuing perpetrators through specialist activity as part of Operation Faoiseamh which is led by our front line Garda members. Gardaí want to reassure the public that we are here to listen, protect and support victims of domestic abuse, sexual crime and gender-based violence.
 
"I want to encourage every victim to not suffer in silence and to assure them that they will be listened to and all reports will be treated sensitively and in confidence," he said.

"Organisations including Safe Ireland and Men’s Aid provide vital support services to those affected, and work very closely with Gardaí at local and national level. Their assistance is often the difference in someone receiving the practical help and advice that they need to seek refuge from the abuse.

"Our ‘Go Purple Day’ is an opportunity to highlight their important work and share information on how victims can access their services. It is also a time to emphasise the possible warning signs of domestic abuse, sexual crime and gender-based violence that we can all look out for and recognise. For example, visible physical signs and changes in behaviour or demeanour and coercive control tactics.

"The reality is that the perpetrators of domestic abuse hide in very plain sight, but those most impacted are often behind closed doors. Many are too frightened to disclose the extent of what they are experiencing.

"This ‘Go Purple Day’ Gardaí together with domestic abuse support services’ across Ireland are sending the strong message – we are here for you.”

You can support #GoPurpleDay by embracing the colour purple at home, while at work or among friends and family – wear it, bake it, sow it, glow it. All those getting involved in tomorrow’s initiative are kindly asked to share a photo via social media.

Local News

