Search

21 Apr 2022

Public warned to be on the lookout for certain pests this spring

Public warned to be on the lookout for certain pests this spring

Moth larvae feed on fabric and can cause significant damage to clothes, blankets, carpets, curtains, and upholstery

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

21 Apr 2022 1:44 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Rentokil, Ireland’s leading pest control provider, is warning the public to be on the lookout for moths in their premises at this time of year.

The spring months are when clothes, stored products and scavenger moths begin breeding and the insects become more active in this period. Moth larvae can cause damage and create holes in textiles and fabrics such as clothes, carpets, blankets and curtains as well as stored goods by feeding.

The top three counties which accounted for the most moth callouts from Rentokil for the past 12 months were: Dublin, which accounted for 70% of moth callouts, Cork (21% of callouts) and Donegal (6%).

Textile moths are most likely to be found in spare bedrooms, under mattresses, infrequently used wardrobes and attics and as moth larvae feed on fabric they cause significant damage to clothes, blankets, carpets, curtains, and upholstery.

By spring cleaning these areas and properly packing away winter clothes, homeowners can reduce the risk of moth larvae eating into precious textiles.

Stored product moths and scavenger moths can be a huge threat for businesses as they damage numerous products. The most common type of scavenger moth is the white-shouldered house moth.

The white-shouldered house moth feeds on a wide variety of materials including cereals, textiles, leather, and cork.

The presence of moths can become very costly for home or business owners, both financially and emotionally - nobody wants to find holes in a quilt handed down from a beloved grandparent or in a carefully stored wedding dress. And no one wants to see their hard work wasted with stored products destroyed through moths feeding.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical field Consultant with Rentokil said:

“There are a number of steps that people can take to guard against the presence of moths. By following this advice, you can help to avoid moths infestations in your home or business:

  • Always ensure that clothes are clean before storing them – soiled and dirty clothes are more likely to attract moths
  • Ensure that clothes which are stored for long periods of time such as suits and wedding dresses in appropriate sealed bags or suitcases
  • Use fly screens or keep curtains drawn at night to prevent moths entering your home
  • Clean and Vacuum regularly in order to remove moth eggs before they hatch, this is particularly important in times of the year with increase moth activity such as in the spring and summer”
  • People can find out more about moth infestations by visiting the Rentokil website.

There are four commonly found species of moth in Ireland each with a preference for different textiles, and each varying in the damage that they cause to materials:

  • Common clothes moth cause irregular shaped holes in textiles
  • Brown house moth larvae is attracted to animal-based materials such as feathers and leather
  • Case bearing clothes moth larvae causes smaller and more regularly shaped holes in textiles
  • White shouldered house moth larvae are less damaging to textiles as they scavenge on a wide range of food

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media