Search

13 Apr 2022

Gardaí investigating following discovery of elderly woman's body in Dublin

Gardaí investigating following discovery of elderly woman's body in Dublin

Investigations are ongoing

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

13 Apr 2022 3:28 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman at a residence on Seville Place, Dublin 1, today, Wednesday April 13, 2022.

Gardaí attended the scene of the incident at approximately 11:50am. A woman, aged in her 80s, was located deceased inside the property with fatal injuries. Her body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

A female aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to this incident. She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Store Street Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8089, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media