Irish parents would benefit from guidance on children's food phobias - Safefood study
Irish parents would benefit from guidance on children's food phobias, including irrational fears or dislike of certain foods.
That's according to a study published this week from Safefood - 'Exploring the World of Food' - which examined factors influencing the eating habits of families in Ireland.
It found parents' choices were routinely guided by children's preferences, perceived dietary requirements and perceived needs.
Parents were noted as devising strategies to ensure children ate a balanced nutritious diet, such as through negotiating with the child to eat foods perceived as healthy, buying low-sugar items or using creative methods to "hide" vegetables in meals.
The study made a number of recommendations, including the development of resources to provide parents with guidance on working around children's food phobias and to include more fruit and vegetables into diets.
It also recommended healthy eating campaigns should consider framing messages around the value of eating together as a family due to proven health benefits.
Budget, time and children's preferences impacted food decisions across the island of Ireland according to a new @safefood_net report. Read more in #NutritionNews https://t.co/TM9ObpOqoL @safefood_net @CPH_QUB @QUBIGFS @HPRC_NUIG pic.twitter.com/QvUu4r50Jg— safefood (@safefoodnetwork) April 5, 2022
The Covid-19 pandemic and its effects were also flagged in the study.
It is noted as having had a "significant effect on altering patterns of food buying, food-related practices and consumption" with both positive and negative changes.
This includes a positive increase in families eating together, while a negative aspect includes an increase in food insecurity and reliance on food assistance due to unemployed parents experiencing a drop in income.
Further research on the wider and longer-term impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on food and consumer behaviours, dietary practices and food insecurity has been recommended.
It's hoped the findings will guide future changes in the area of family food environments and contribute to recommendations promoting healthy eating within the home.
Pádraig O’Callaghan, from Knockainey, has been announced the Limerick Person of the Year for 2021 | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Bishop Brendan Leahy pictured with Fr Ihor Soldak from the Ukrainian Catholic Church, his wife Maryana and three of their children. Also pictured are Sister Antonia and Sister Justyna
Elizabeth Stundon, Limerick Mental Health Association; Mayor Daniel Butler and Ian Hackett, manager of Limerick Mental Health Association | PICTURE: Shauna Kennedy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.