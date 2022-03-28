Have you seen this girl? Gardai seek public assistance in finding missing teenager
Gardai are seeking public assistance in finding a teenager missing since Friday March 25.
Gessica Batulescu - described as being 5'5" in height, of slim build with long black hair - is missing from the Enniscorthy area of Co Wexford.
She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and black Nike runners.
Anyone with information on Gessica's whereabouts is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
