Allergen alert issued by FSAI for all batches of noodle product
An allergen alert has been issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to undeclared ingredients on the packaging of a noodle product.
All best before dates of Sau Tao Spinach Noodles (pack size 454g) are reportedly affected, according to the FSAI.
The batches have been flagged by the FSAI as they contain egg, which is not mentioned on the label.
This may make the affected products unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of egg.
