Search

03 Mar 2022

REVEALED: Which county in Ireland gets the most rain?

REVEALED: Which county in Ireland gets the most rain?

REVEALED: Which county in Ireland gets the most rain?

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

03 Mar 2022 1:56 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

In the wake of weeks of storms, new research has revealed Ireland's rainiest counties.

Chill Insurance carried out the research as part of a study into the safest counties to be a driver in. The research looked at rainfall as it is a driving hazard, as well as the level of car theft in each county, local driving test pass rates and the number of crashes each year.

The research found that Kerry gets the most rain with an average of 61.5 inches of rain falling annually. They were followed by their neighbours Cork, Limerick, Galway, Sligo, Tipperary, Mayo and Clare, all with 39.4 inches of rain each year on average.

The research also showed up the counties with the least rainfall and that honour goes to Longford with an average of 25.9 inches of rain per year.

Longford also came out on top in the overall metric of the best county in Ireland to be a driver with a driving test pass rate of 61.8%, three crashes per every 1,000 drivers every year and a comparably low level of car theft crime.

Monaghan, Laois, Westmeath and Roscommon rounded out the best five counties to be a driver.

You can see the full body of research carried out by Chill Insurance HERE.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media