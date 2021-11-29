Search

29 Nov 2021

Over €100,000 raised for mental health supports through national sea swimming challenge

Over €100,000 raised for mental health supports through national sea swimming challenge

Over €100,000 raised for mental health supports through national sea swimming challenge

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

marymcfadden.mmf@gmail.com

Over €100,000 has been raised for mental health supports through a national sea swimming challenge which took place across Ireland in October. 

Almost 500 participants took part in Helplink's Coldtober initiative every day, with volunteers sea swimming in local areas to raise money for the mental health service. 

Helplink is a free or low cost out-of-hours service available locally in County Mayo and County Galway, nationally and internationally seven days a week. 

Its founder and CEO, Lochlann Scott, gave thanks to people for their generosity and said, "When we launched Coldtober this year we were hoping for around 100 people to take up the challenge. Never in our wildest dreams did we expect nearly 500 people from across 21 counties to take up the challenge!

"People’s generosity is just amazing and because of that generosity we are in an even better position to continue to enhance and expand the mental health services we offer to children, young people and adults 7 days a week." 

The €129,000 raised will reportedly go towards continuing the service's everyday supports, and enhancing the e-learning platform, Mindhacks.ie, as well as supporting the potential for a third office location in Athlone for people in the County Roscommon and Midlands area. 

Irish surfer and ambassador for the challenge, Dr Easkey Britton, believes the sea can help people who suffer with mental health issues. 

She said, "Coldtober created a more positive approach to how we experience, understand and promote our mental health. People discovered how the sea and cold water immersion can also help our mental health in so many ways.

"The multi-sensory nature of water stimulates all our senses bringing us back into our bodies instead of feeling stuck in our heads. That’s one of the reasons why it feels so freeing and energising, helping to reduce stress and anxiety." 

Anyone experiencing mental health issues can contact Helplink on 0818 99 88 80. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media