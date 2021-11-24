ALERT: Gardai request public's help to locate 14 year old boy missing for six days
Gardai are seeking the public's help to trace the whereabouts of a 14 year old missing for six days.
Stefan Muntean has been missing from the Dalkey area of County Dublin since November 18th.
He is described as being approximately 5ft 8" in height, of medium build with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
