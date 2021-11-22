Search

22/11/2021

Five dead in US as vehicle drives into Christmas parade

Five dead in US as vehicle drives into Christmas parade

Five dead in US as vehicle drives into Christmas parade.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Five people have been killed and more than 40 injured after a SUV was driven at high speed through a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin last night.

Police Chief of the city of Waukesha, Dan Thompson said a person of interest was in custody and the vehicle had been recovered after the incident. 

"The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals. Some of the individuals were children and there are some fatalities as a result of the incident", the Police Chief told reporters. 

"We can confirm that five people are deceased and 40 are injured. However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information".

It is not yet known if this incident was related to terrorism as authorities said they had taken 12 children and 11 adults to six hospitals in the area.

A video posted on Twitter showed a red SUV driving through the Christmas parade, appearing to run over more than a dozen people.

Police chief Thompson said an officer fired shots at the vehicle and no bystanders were injured.

The children's hospital in Wisconsin said it had received 15 patients as of 8pm last night with no fatalities reported at that time.

The district superintendent of schools said schools would remain closed today for certain classes and additional counsellors would be made available for students who may need support services.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media