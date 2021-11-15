Search

15/11/2021

Fianna Fail TD under fire for controversial drug dealer tweet

Fianna Fail TD under fire for controversial drug dealer tweet

Barry Cowen

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Former Minister for Agriculture and Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen is facing calls to apologise for a controversial tweet seemingly about a political opinion poll at the weekend. 

The Fianna Fail deputy tweeted in the wake of a Sunday Times poll that showed Sinn Féin's support with voters at a record high.

The poll also showed that Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald enjoys a public satisfaction rating of 50%, nine points ahead of the current Taoiseach and Cowen's Fianna Fáil colleague Michael Martin. 

Sinn Féin, as a whole, saw an increase in popularity as their poll figures reached 37%. This figure places them 16 points ahead of Fine Gael, and 17 points ahead of Fianna Fail.

The numbers suggest Sinn Féin would be the largest party after the next general election, once again increasing the possibility of them leading the next government.

After the poll was published, Barry Cowen tweeted: 

Larry Dunne was a notorious drug dealer in Dublin in the 1980s, the man thought by gardaí to have introduced heroin to the capital.

One Sinn Féin councillor based in Ballyfermot has demanded an apology, according to 98FM. Cllr Doolan also tweeted:

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media