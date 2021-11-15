Employers in retail and hospitality struggling to fill Christmas jobs

A new report from a well known jobs site has predicted that employers in retail and hospitality will likely to struggle to fill Christmas jobs.

The report, which comes from Indeed, found that whilst postings for seasonal roles are just 2 per cent lower than 2019, before the pandemic, the number of people searching for seasonal jobs is down 24 per cent.

Indeed says the disconnect indicates that employers who are looking to scale up for the Christmas season may struggle to fill the desired extra shifts or extended hours to make the most of Christmas trading.

According to RTÉ News, one Economist at Indeed, Jack Kennedy, said about the findings: "The tight labour market (in Ireland was already evident, and now we're seeing that it may have an impact on the usual seasonal surge in recruitment around Christmas."

"Hiring needs are typically acute in the retail and hospitality sectors as they gear up for a much-anticipated increase in business following the challenges of lockdown."

Mr Kennedy added that while his organisation's data indicates that there are plenty of businesses searching for people to fill extra shifts, there hasn't been a "commensurate rise" in people interested in those opportunities.

The report also noted that the level of Irish job postings on Indeed continues to surge ahead of its pre-pandemic baseline, up 49 per cent at 5 November 2021, compared to 1 February 2020, showing the acute demand for staff, but Mr Kennedy stressed that employers with acute shorter term needs "may need to bump pay in advance of next year to ensure that roles are filled."

He further explained that, with the rate of inflation now running at over 5 per cent, and as workers encounter higher prices for food, energy and other essentials combined with the supply and demand imbalance for workers, Ireland now has "a cocktail of circumstances" that will likely put workers in a good position to seek pay increases next year.