CAUGHT: Men arrested after suspected cannabis worth almost €400k seized by Gardai
Two men have been arrested after Gardai seize almost €400,000 worth of suspected cannabis.
Gardai from the Special Crime Task Force and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau made the seizure yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into serious organised crime.
Fifty eight kilogrammes of cannabis was seized after a vehicle was intercepted and a search took place at a South Dublin address.
It's estimated that the street value of the substance is approximately €348,000.
The men are aged in their 20s and 30s and are currently detained at Store Street Garda Station under the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.
Students Buhlebethu Afriye and Valencia Musongi pictured at Birr Castle | PICTURE: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.