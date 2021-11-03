﻿Man arrested after Garda Armed Support Unit resolves barricade at private home

A man has been arrested after Gardai responded to a barricading incident at a private home.

According to Gardai, Limerick officers received a call to a residence on Main Street, Abbeyfeale at 6.45pm yesterday evening to find a male in his 30s had barricaded himself into the private house.

The man was threatening self-harm and harm to anyone who entered the premises.

The house in question had access to weapons including domestic knives and tools, however there were no firearms present.

Local uniformed and plain clothes Gardai attended the scene, as well as local Garda negotiators and Armed Support Units from Limerick and Cork.

An intervention was put in place at approximately 10pm by the Armed Support Unit and the male was arrested for offences contrary to the Criminal Damage Act 1991.

He was medically assessed at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick, and is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene of the house remains preserved and Gardai continue to investigate.