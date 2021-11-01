Gardai appeal to the public for help finding 54-year-old missing for 7 days
Gardai are seeking the public's help to trace the whereabouts of a 54-year-old missing for the past week.
According to Coolock Gardai, Margaret Woods has been missing from the Artane area of County Dublin since the early hours of Sunday October 24th.
Margaret is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches with a stocky build, grey hair and blue eyes.
It's believed she was most likely wearing a yellow coloured jacket with a hood and belt at the time she went missing.
Gardai and family are said to be concerned for her welfare.
Anyone who has information on Margaret's whereabouts are urged to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
