Man brutally attacked with an axe inside Irish supermarket

A man has been hospitalised after he was viciously attacked inside the Tesco store in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Tuesday evening, October 26.
Gardai were called after two men attacked another man in his 30s with an axe near the entrance of the busy supermarket shortly after 8.30pm.
A number of customers witnessed the attack and described it as extremely violent.
The victim was taken to Tullamore Hospital where he is being treated for serious lacerations. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The scene has been preserved for technical examination.
Gardai have confirmed that no arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.