Search for missing 23 year old ends after body recovered from water
The search for Samuel Doyle has stood down following the discovery of a body.
A missing persons report was issued for Samuel (23) on the morning of Sunday October 24th.
Several hours later a body was recovered from the water at Old Cross Square in Co Monaghan.
An Garda Síochána have expressed their thanks to the public for their assistance in the matter.
No further information is available at this time.
