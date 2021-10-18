ALERT: Common household ingredient poses sickness danger to kids
The National Poisons Information Centre Ireland has issued a warning over the dangers of a common household ingredient.
They have warned parents to keep nutmeg stored securely due to the danger it poses when consumed in high amounts by children.
Nutmeg is spice with a distinctive pungent fragrance and a slightly sweet taste. It is used to flavour many kinds of baked and cooked foods as well as some hot and cold drinks.
Dried whole nutmeg seeds are greyish brown in colour with furrowed surfaces and are roughly egg-shaped.
The National Poisons Information Centre has said: "Accidental ingestion in children of any amount above normal culinary use cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and/or hallucinations and will require medical assessment in a hospital.
"Always store nutmeg out of reach and sight of children," they advise.
Call the NPIC on 01-8092166 if you suspect your child may have ingested nutmeg.
