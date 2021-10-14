AUTUMN CHILL: Temperatures will drop to near-freezing tonight
Temperatures will drop to near-freezing tonight with lows of just two degrees celsius, possibly dropping lower locally.
That's according to Met Eireann, which also expects milder conditions further south with mist and lows of six degrees.
Rain will clear early in the evening, becoming light and patchy as it moves southwards.
It's in contrast to the largely dry day expected this morning, with some hazy sunny spells developing at times.
