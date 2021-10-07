Human remains found at building site
Gardaí have sealed off a building site on Barrack Street, Co. Cork, following the discovery of suspected human remains.
The bones were found under the floorboards inside the former Nancy Spain's pub which is currently being demolished to make way for a major social housing scheme.
Nancy Spain's was one of Cork's best-known music venues, but has been closed for over a decade.
The bones are believed to be historical but gardaí are awaiting confirmation of this by crime experts.
