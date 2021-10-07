Search

Irish festivals receive almost €1million investment

Irish festivals have received an almost €1million investment from Arts Council Ireland 

Seventy three applications were received this year with a total of fifty nine receiving funding of €924,989 across sixteen counties. 

Director of the Council, Maureen Kennelly, said, "Festivals have endured during the pandemic in very challenging circumstances, providing a number of digital events for audiences over the last 18 months, and their tenacity and adaptability has been inspiring.

"As the arts landscape returns to delivering more live events, we are delighted to make an increased investment in small festivals. This will ensure the public can enjoy in-person arts activities and artists across all art forms will be supported to deliver programmes of work across the country.  These festivals play a critical part in their locales." 

According to the Arts Council, the average grant has risen by 9% to €15,677 on the previous year. 

Five first time applicants to the Festival Investment Scheme have also been provided for, including Waterford International Organ Festival, Dinny Delaney Uilleann Pipers, Inisbofin Arts Festival and the Oranmore Festival all in Galway, Catalyst Film Festival in Limerick. 

The funding announced today is for festivals taking place between January and June 2022, while applications will open on October 19th for festivals taking place between July and December 2022. 

