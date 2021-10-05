Search

05/10/2021

€1m Fund launched to develop Sensory Gardens countrywide

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Minister of State for Disability, Anne Rabbitte TD, today announced a fund of €1 million to fund the development of sensory gardens to benefit children and adults with disabilities. 

Sensory gardens include features, surfaces, objects and plants that stimulate our senses through touch, sight, scent, taste and hearing.

Minister Rabbitte commented;

“I am delighted to announce this €1 million fund which will see the development of new and improved sensory gardens targeted for people with disabilities of all ages across the country. I think the pandemic has seen us all develop a deeper appreciation for the outdoors so such an investment in sensory gardens feels even more important now. 

“I have visited a number of sensory gardens around the country, full of textures, smells and sounds, and have met many people with disabilities, their families and disability organisations, who have told me how important and beneficial these gardens can be for disabled people. 

“Sensory gardens can be such an immersive experience, enjoyed by young and old, but the creation and development of these gardens can be especially beneficial to children and adults with disabilities.

I very much look forward to the development of these sensory gardens in the months ahead,” concluded Minister Rabbitte. 

