MISSING PERSON: Gardai concerned for welfare of teenager missing from the Midlands

MISSING PERSON: Gardai appeal for information on teenager missing in the Midlands
Gardai have issued an appeal for information as they try to locate a teenager missing in the Midlands.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Arkardiusz Niedojad who is missing from the Mullingar area since Friday, October 1.
Arkardiusz is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a slim build, blond hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms, a black Canada Goose jacket and white runners.
It is believed Arkardiusz may be in the Clondalkin area of Dublin. Gardaí are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Arkardiusz's whereabouts are asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on (01) 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
