Search

01/10/2021

People most likely to catch Covid in waves 2 and 3 were retail workers

People most likely to catch Covid in waves 2 and 3 were retail workers

People most likely to catch Covid in waves 2 and 3 were retail workers

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Retail workers in waves two and three were the workforce most likely to contract Covid-19. 

That's according to a recent report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) which looked at Irish household data from Census 2016 to analyse Covid-19 waves. 

The report also found that nurses and midwives were the most likely occupation to contract the virus during wave one. 

Statistician Steven Conroy commented and said older age groups and people living in Dublin were the most likely people to be affected in the first wave, while the second and third waves affected younger age groups. 

He said, "The most common occupation to contract Covid-19 in waves two and three were Sales and Retail Assistants, Cashiers and Checkout Operators. As society reopened after the first lockdown in summer 2020, cases amongst those employed in the Wholesale & Retail Trade sector increased."

Mr Conroy stated the cases in retail rose from 5% in July 2020 to 17% in August 2020 and these have reportedly remained consistent since then. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media