'Assessment options' on the table in Leaving Cert reform talks today

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science will commence an examination of Leaving Certificate reform with a roundtable discussion today, Tuesday, September 28.

The discussion will focus on a number of areas for possible reform, including Assessment Options; Key Subject Areas and Digital Learning; Access, Equality and Well Being Supports and the Irish Language and Irish Medium Education.

Key school management bodies will be in attendance along with Oireachtas members from both the Dáil and Seanad.

Representatives from the following organisations will be in attendance: Joint Managerial Body (JMB); Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools (ACCS); Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI); National Association of Deputy Principals (NADP).

Speaking in advance of the meeting, Cathaoirleach, Paul Kehoe TD, said: “The committee will focus on a number of key modules that it has identified. These are assessment options, key subject areas and digital means of learning; access, equality and wellbeing supports and the Irish Language and Irish medium education.

The Cathaoirleach added: “The Committee looks forward to commencing this examination on what is a key issue of national importance. Over the coming weeks, the Committee will engage with the key stakeholders and it has already sought written submissions from a broad range of stakeholders. We seek to hear all the voices of those involved to ensure this is a meaningful examination."

The Joint Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science has 14 members, nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.