Irish Traveller Pride Week kicks off today
Irish Traveller Pride Week begins today, with online and in-person events due to take place all over the country.
It was launched today by Minister for Integration, Roderic O'Gorman, who met with prominent members of the Traveller community online.
Speaking on Twitter, he said, "I was honoured to launch Traveller Pride Week 2021 today. Traveller Pride is an opportunity for Travellers to promote their much loved culture, achievements and talents at both local and national level and celebrate that culture with the whole of Irish society."
Some of the events include an art exhibition, an etching workshop, a Traveller culture trail and kids events.
The week's celebrations will run from today (September 20th) to October 2nd.
