ALERT: Gardaí issue advice to avoid being victim of "Bank Jugging"

Gardaí have issued advice to the public to be wary of 'Bank Jugging'.

Bank Jugging occurs when criminals park outside a financial institution and watch patiently as customers go in and out.

The thief then targets anyone who comes out with a bank bag, coin box or bank envelope that looks like they it may have a large amount of cash in.

They then follow the customer and break into their car or steal from the victim directly.

How to prevent Bank Jugging:

• Be aware of your surroundings, especially if something seems strange as you enter or leave the bank.

• Conceal your bank deposit bags, coin boxes or envelopes as you enter and leave the bank.

• Take your bank bag or envelope with you into your next destination. Don’t hide it in your vehicle.

• Always vary your routes and times of cash drops and collections.

• Consider using electronic funds transfer rather than depositing or withdrawing cash.

• If you feel like you are being followed, call 999 and drive to a Garda station.

Please be vigilant and avoid withdrawing unnecessary sums of cash from financial institutions.