Taoiseach issues statement on IPCC Climate Change Report

An Taoiseach Michael Martin has issued a statement this evening on the IPCC Climate Change Report. According to Mr Martin yesterday's report is a "hugely important statement on international science’s understanding of the climate system and climate change. Its publication could not be more significant or timely, detailing the increasingly dangerous future that is ahead of us, unless action is taken by all of us, now."

He continues -"For the first time, with the highest levels of confidence, scientists assert that human activity is responsible for the warming that we are seeing on our planet today and its related devastating impacts. The Report is equally clear in describing the increases in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, rising sea levels, heatwaves, flooding, droughts and wildfires that we can expect to experience from this increased warming effect. Its publication truly is a ‘code red for humanity’. Every tonne of emissions matters as every fraction of temperature increase will only worsen the impacts experienced"

The Taoiseach also stressed the importance of 'COP 26' later this year. "Translating science and urgency into policy and action is one of the most important challenges that we as a nation now face, and COP 26 with full and active Irish participation will provide a critical forum to achieve this. Ireland is also stepping up domestically to the call for urgent climate action. The landmark Climate Act was signed into law on July 23 2021, committing us to 51% emissions reduction by 2030 and climate neutrality by 2050. The Climate Action Plan 2021 will be published this Autumn and will reflect our higher level emissions reduction ambition and will set out the direction of Ireland’s response to the deepening climate crisis. We will set out in detail, sector by sector, the targets and steps necessary to achieve our overall objectives."