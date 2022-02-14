Music legend Mary Black to return to Limerick for one night only

Mary Black will play the Lime Tree Theatre on February 25.
FOLLOWING a sold-out show three years ago, a much-loved Irish singer is returning to the Lime Tree Theatre for one night only.
Music legend Mary Black and her all-star band will be playing her favourite songs from her immense catalogue on February 25.
Spanning over 30 years, these songs by the Dublin woman include many we know by heart, from No Frontiers to Song for Ireland, Past the Point of Rescue, Carolina Rua, Katie, A Woman’s Heart and many more.
One of Ireland’s favourite artists, Mary is regarded as one of the most important Irish vocalists of her generation and after enduring two years of cancelled shows, is delighted to return to Limerick.
With multi-platinum selling albums and a string of awards under her belt, Mary’s enduring success has proven that her depth of talent and love of singing transcend the generations, the Lime Tree Theatre said.
For more information on the event, click here.
