06/09/2021

Live music set to flow through Limerick pubs and venues again

Award-winning artist Denise Chaila plays in Dolan’s this Wednesday night

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

ONE of the great traditions of the Irish pub, live music, returns today as the path to a full return to normality continues.

Bar owners across Limerick are gearing up to welcome live performers onto their premises for the first time since the first Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

Local Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) representative Paul Flannery has music booked in his Shannon Street pub on several days this week, and he’s also looking forward to October 22 when all restrictions are effectively ended.

This means that he will be allowed to welcome people into his bar without seeking proof of full vaccination against coronavirus.

“You’re looking at your regulars and asking for proof of certification. It’s just awkward  and not a nice thing to be greeting people at the door with. But we know now we are getting back to normality with a few weeks left,” he said.

Mr Flannery said the real works starts now in getting people back to normal life, pointing out that during the Covid-19 lockdown, many people’s habits have fundamentally changed.

Also changing from today is the capacity allowed in churches and other places of worship.

These can now be half-full, with Confirmations and First Holy Communions back in the calendar.

Fr Seamus Enright, of the Redemptorists, said this means up to 500 people will be allowed to congregate in his church at the South Circular Road.

“Our numbers have been gradually increasing, as we’ve been allowing independent pods to come in. We have divided it into pods, so we’ve been able to take 120 people each weekend. It’s been positive for us. Now we can go to half the church which is around 500 people – but we’d rarely have that at weekend Mass,” he admitted.

One of Limerick’s best-loved live music venues will return from this Wednesday – Dolan’s Warehouse, the Kasbah and Upstairs at Dolan’s officially reopens its doors. To kick off, the award-winning artist Denise Chaila will play a sold-out set, with future gig listings available at 061-314483.

Neil Dolan of Dolan’s said: “We have missed the audiences. We have missed our live performers. We have missed the many technicians, lighting designers, promoters and roadies that make Dolan’s the place it is.”

