Limerick musician Paddy Mulcahy draws on liquid inspiration for new release

ACCLAIMED local composer and producer Paddy Mulcahy will draw on the many inspirations from his life in his new EP out next month.
Paddy has joined XXIM records, a new label started by the music giant Sony.
The new album, Tidal Oscillations will be available for people to download from Friday, July 16, and represents Paddy’s first release through Sony.
"The EP is pretty much another set of synthesiser experiments and exploration. I am fascinated as a musician with a background in piano and keyboards, I'm fascinated by the sound of synthesisers,” Paddy explains.
Paddy is inspired by the flow sound of water, and one of the melodies on the album came from a dream he had.
Sadly, there will be no CD release, with the album only coming out digitally, as pressing plants have a huge publishing backlog.
