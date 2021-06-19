Preparations continue ahead of first live concert in Limerick since lockdown

THE Limerick-based Irish Chamber Orchestra is preparing to perform the first live concert at University Concert Hall since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived more than 14 months ago.

This concert, at 2pm on Wednesday, June 23, is one of a series of pilot events being rolled out nationally by Minister Catherine Martin to bring live music and culture back to audiences.

Katherine Hunka and the ICO have a huge affinity with the music of Astor Piazzolla and accordionist Dermot Dunne will add a splash of colour to the performance of Molique & Piazzolla.

Commenting ahead of the performance, ICO CEO Gerard Keenan said: “We are so delighted to welcome back our audience to University Concert Hall and to be able to share the sheer joy of some fabulous tango music with them. We hope that our patrons will want to come back and experience live music after all this time. We have maintained a strong output of streamed concerts throughout lockdown but there is nothing like the sound of live performance and more importantly, the reaction of the audience. We have really missed that.”

Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly has also welcomed next week's pilot event, which will one of the first indoor events in Ireland this year.

“We are delighted that live events with audiences are part of our lives once again. This event is an important moment in our shared cultural lives and is an indication of the central part the arts will pay in our country’s recovery from the pandemic.”

For more see uch.ie or irishchamberorchestra.com.