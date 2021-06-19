Preparations continue ahead of first live concert in Limerick since lockdown

Preparations continue ahead of first live concert in Limerick since lockdown

Accordionist Dermot Dunne will add a splash of colour to the performance

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick-based Irish Chamber Orchestra is preparing to perform the first live concert at University Concert Hall since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived more than 14 months ago.

This concert, at 2pm on Wednesday, June 23,  is one of a series of pilot events being rolled out nationally by Minister Catherine Martin  to bring live music and culture back to audiences. 

University Concert Hall prepares to host biggest live event in Limerick since Covid

Katherine Hunka and the ICO have a huge affinity with the music of Astor Piazzolla and accordionist Dermot Dunne will add a splash of colour to the performance of Molique & Piazzolla. 

Commenting ahead of the performance, ICO CEO Gerard Keenan said: “We are so delighted to welcome back our audience to University Concert Hall and to be able to share the sheer joy of some fabulous tango music with them. We hope that our patrons will want to come back and experience live music after all this time.  We have maintained a strong output of streamed concerts throughout lockdown but there is nothing like the sound of live performance and more importantly, the reaction of the audience.  We have really missed that.”

Arts Council Director Maureen Kennelly has also welcomed next week's pilot event, which will one of the first indoor events in Ireland this year.

“We are delighted that live events with audiences are part of our lives once again. This event is an important moment in our shared cultural lives and is an indication of the central part the arts will pay in our country’s recovery from the pandemic.”

For more see uch.ie or irishchamberorchestra.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie