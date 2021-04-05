Limerick Lady Emma looking forward to Lime Tree performance

THE countdown to the Lime Tree Theatre's third concert in the Into the Stream online series is well underway.

Well-loved Limerick singer/songwriter Emma Langford will take to the virtual stage later this week.

To cheer us all up during our prolonged state of lockdown, Emma will bless our ears during a live online performance with some great musicians to perform songs from her two albums Quiet Giant (2017) and Sowing Acorns (2020).

“I hope people can come away from the performance feeling like they’ve really stepped outside of their current circumstances and that they felt like they were there with us, like they would’ve been in the Lime Tree,” Emma told the Leader.

At 8pm on April 9, Emma will be joined by Ann Blake, Alec Brown, Ger O'Donnell, Lucia Mac Partlin, and Ray Yrure during the powerful performance of her soothing, folk melodies.

The cello is so preeeeeetty



Love this shot of @alecbrownmusic's setup for our gig at the @LimeTreeTheatre ❤️ catch it in action on the 9th!



Tickets from the link in my bio x pic.twitter.com/X38tF3Bfo2 — Emma Langford (@ELangfordMusic) April 1, 2021

The Caherdavin native hopes the audience will be able to get into the spirit of the 90-minute show. "We are going to make the performances as immersive and inclusive as possible. Anything that we can do that is a little bit different, anything that engages peoples or involves people is really important,” she remarked.

For those planning to stream the performance, Emma suggests keeping tabs on her social media accounts throughout the day of the performance as she will be posting videos of what the theatre looks like, their dressing rooms and the rehearsals - “the fun behind the scenes”.

This performance will be like none that Emma’s done before as this will be the first time she doesn’t pick up her guitar.

Unfortunately, a bloody incident occurred ten days ago and and Emma cut her finger with a bread knife. Due to this, Ger O’Donnell will be the guitar man for the night. “I usually have the guitar as a safety blanket, I won’t know what to do with my hands!” she explained.

However, Emma is excited to not be strumming the guitar for once, and thinks Ger will bring a lot of “flavour” to the performance. “When someone else is playing your music for you, it gives you a whole new energy, a new lease of life.”

You can catch Emma’s performance at 8pm on April 9 with tickets available at www.limetreetheatre.ie/.