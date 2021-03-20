Limerick hotel launches Live from The Parlour to showcase local artists

THE Bedford Townhouse & Café in Limerick city centre has launched its Live from The Parlour, series of live music streams.

Live from The Parlour, which will be live-streamed on social media, was created to provide local artists with a space to perform

and showcase their talents from the comfort of The Parlour Room at The Bedford Townhouse at Bedford Road.

The Parlour Room is a hideaway lounge space within the Townhouse and is surrounded with stories of Bedford Row and Limerick over the last 200 years making it a great Limerick space for Limerick artists to avail of.

The event will be operated within the current safety guidelines and will be run every fortnight, starting this Saturday, March 20th at 8pm via Instagram Live.

We are excited to officially announce “Live from The Parlour” which is kicking off this this Saturday, March 20th at 8pm. This series of events is designed to provide local artists with a space to perform and showcase their talents to you all from the comfort of our Parlour Room — The Bedford (@BedfordLimerick) March 18, 2021

For the inaugural event, The Bedford has teamed up with the talented MEGA-Trad, a trio originally from Clare but now based in Limerick, who play traditional Irish Music with a twist.

The band describe its style as “Big, rich, footstompin', headbanging Irish Traditional music saturated with deep bass,

transcendent FX and pulsing beats.”

Commenting on the new initiative, Denise & Peter Brazil, Proprietors of The Bedford said: “Live from the Parlour is a very exciting project for The Bedford. Like so many hospitality businesses we have missed welcoming guests over the last few months and wanted to find a way to stay engaged with our local community and bring some life back to our Townhouse."

They added: "We are looking forward to bringing The Bedford and great live music into people’s homes via Live from The Parlour over the coming months.”

While The Bedford Townhouse remains closed due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, The Bedford Café remains open for takeaway and click & collect (Wednesday to Saturday, 8am-4pm).

For more email hello@thebedford.ie or see thebedford.ie