New single from Limerick band offers take on ‘differing nature of sexual encounters’

LIMERICK band Room 58 have released their second single Hate To See You Leave.

The quartet is made up of lead singer and Caherline native Sarah-Lee Kennedy, guitarist Michael Hickey from Herbertstown, Drombanna’s Conor Bogue who is a bassist and Niall Finucane from Caherconlish who is the DJ/producer of the band.

The song presents a light-hearted take on the differing nature of sexual encounters. When the acoustic version was released on social media last year, Room 58 gained a lot of attention for their raw, humorous, and descriptive lyrics.

They all attended John the Baptist Community School in Hospital.

Sarah-Lee and Conor started playing together during second year of secondary school. Guitarist Michael joined the mix during Transition Year. DJ and producer Niall Finucane who goes by ‘All Cane’ has been involved with the band over the past year.

The band’s name Room 58 was inspired by the music room’s number at school, where they had the opportunity to let their creative juices flow.

The band took a hiatus during college and reformed in 2019.

They rebuilt their fanbase from the ground up by releasing original acoustic music on their Instagram @room58band.

The band doesn’t plan on releasing an EP any time soon. Instead they’ll continue to release singles.

“We’re working on a few more singles at the moment. Basically, we write, mix and produce all of our own stuff ourselves.

“Three of us live together at the moment so we’re putting so much time into ‘bedroom producing’ as we say,” Sarah-Lee said.

As Covid-19 has put a halt to gigs, Room 58 are itching to get back out there and perform for their fans.

“We did a few open mic nights before lockdown hit and unfortunately we haven’t been doing anything since then,” Sarah-Lee added.

Room 58 are going to spend the rest of 2020 continuing to experiment with their content.

“We’re definitely going to try to experiment and push ourselves to see what we can actually do,” said Michael.

“We can see what we can do to publicise ourselves with more music videos, TikToks and Instagram Lives. It’s all very challenging but exciting as well,” Michael added.

Room 58 released the music video for their latest single Hate To See You Leave on Room 58’s YouTube channel. You can stream their latest single on all well-known streaming platforms.