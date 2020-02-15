Legacy of Limerick DJ and entertainer Dr John lives on

ON February 20, 2019 a much-loved and greatly respected radio presenter, John Moloney, gently passed away at University Hospital Limerick, following a short illness.

For more than 13 years, John was the man behind the mic of Drivetime on Tipp Mid-West Radio.

For well over a decade, John entertained the people of Tipperary and beyond with his encyclopedic knowledge of music, his charming presentation style and, above all, his abundant good humour

A native of Limerick city, John spent his entire working life in the music, radio and entertainment industry.

His radio career began in the pirate days of Limerick radio, and he became a well-known personality and celebrity in Limerick city as a popular DJ on Radio Limerick One (RLO) for many years.

During that period, John was also a frequent event DJ all over Munster and beyond, bringing his inimitable style and larger-than-life personality to the public at venue across the province.

During his career in Limerick, John earned the famous and enduring title of “Dr John”, which was to stick with him for the rest of his life.

Dr John also spent much of his time in the band-circuit, most recently with The Wise Guys; sporting his trademark black hat, and playing the bongos.

On September 26, 2005, John joined the team at Tipp Mid-West Radio, as the presenter of Drivetime, which was broadcast each afternoon from 4pm to 6pm.

At Tipp Mid-West Radio, John made enduring friendships and made the show his own. His love of music and intimate knowledge of music from the 60s, 70s and 80s was vast.

For over 13 years, John brought much joy and laughter to the airwaves of Tipperary. In particular, we remember his larger-than-life personality, his contagious sense of fun, and his wicked sense of humour.

A day never went by that John didn’t wax lyrical about some aspect of life, be it political, sociological or philosophical.

He never failed to entertain his friends and colleagues and was a force of nature to be relished by those who loved him.

John always carried his celebrity days in Limerick around with him as a badge of honour, and frequently announced that he was going to take a stroll down Main Street, Tipperary Town to “press the flesh” – his way of saying “to meet his adoring public”.

For a number of years before his death, John’s general health had been poor, and on Monday, February 11, 2019, John presented his last ever radio show, after decades behind the microphone.

John was admitted to hospital the following day, and passed away just eight days later.

John was a great light in our lives, and our days are that little bit darker for having lost him.

He was a man of great character, humour and fun, who also took his role in entertaining the masses very seriously. We love him, and will always miss his voice and his friendship. here at Tipp Mid-West Radio.

May he rest in peace. (Keep rocking, brother!)