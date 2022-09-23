Search

23 Sept 2022

Eight changes to Munster Rugby team to play Dragons in United Rugby Championship

Eight changes to Munster Rugby team to play Dragons in United Rugby Championship

Peter O'Mahony will captain the Munster Rugby team against Dragons at Rodney Parade | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

23 Sept 2022 1:47 PM

THE Munster Rugby team has been named for the province’s Round 2 BKT United Rugby Championship clash with Dragons in Rodney Parade this Sunday afternoon

Up front, Dave Kilcoyne has been named to starts at loosehead after making his first appearance of the season from the bench in Cardiff last weekend.

Niall Scannell continues at hooker while Stephen Archer comes into the side at tighthead. Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley remain in the second-row.

There is one change in the back-row as captain Peter O’Mahony makes his first appearance of the season. Jack O’Donoghue and Jack O’Sullivan remain from last week.

Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne and Joey Carbery are also in line to make their first appearances of the season while Greencore Academy lock, Edwin Edogbo, is named among the replacements and is set to make his competitive Munster debut.

Munster Rugby star takes 'step back' from squad to deal with legal proceedings in France

Munster Rugby starting XV 

Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (c), Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne, Paddy Patterson, Joey Carbery, Liam Coombes.

Kick off at Rodney Parade is at 3pm on Sunday. with live coverage on RTÉ 2 television and Premier Sports.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media