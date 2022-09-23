Eight changes to Munster Rugby team to play Dragons in United Rugby Championship

Peter O'Mahony will captain the Munster Rugby team against Dragons at Rodney Parade | PICTURE: Sportsfile
THE Munster Rugby team has been named for the province’s Round 2 BKT United Rugby Championship clash with Dragons in Rodney Parade this Sunday afternoon
Up front, Dave Kilcoyne has been named to starts at loosehead after making his first appearance of the season from the bench in Cardiff last weekend.
Niall Scannell continues at hooker while Stephen Archer comes into the side at tighthead. Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley remain in the second-row.
There is one change in the back-row as captain Peter O’Mahony makes his first appearance of the season. Jack O’Donoghue and Jack O’Sullivan remain from last week.
Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne and Joey Carbery are also in line to make their first appearances of the season while Greencore Academy lock, Edwin Edogbo, is named among the replacements and is set to make his competitive Munster debut.
Munster Rugby starting XV
Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (c), Jack O’Sullivan.
Replacements: Scott Buckley, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne, Paddy Patterson, Joey Carbery, Liam Coombes.
Kick off at Rodney Parade is at 3pm on Sunday. with live coverage on RTÉ 2 television and Premier Sports.
