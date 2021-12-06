Search

06 Dec 2021

Limerick podcast host to raise funds for animal welfare this Christmas

The Big Bark podcast, now in Season Two, offers education tips from professionals in the canine industry to Irish dog owners.

Cian Ó Broin

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A TOP 10 Limerick-based podcast is looking to combat animal cruelty by raising donations for local canine charities this Christmas.

Darragh Bourke, owner of The Big Bark, a canine podcast that offers tips to dog owners, has announced details of its annual charity fundraiser.

Since the launch of The Big Bark podcast in 2019, over €6000 has been raised for animal charities including Limerick Animal Welfare, MADRA, SARDA and more.

Gardai seize 38 dogs, tarantulas and other animals following raid

This year, The Big Bark is raising funds through the sale of its new Charity calendar, in addition to the sale of merchandise with proceeds being divided between 3 charities: Limerick Animal Welfare, The Haven Rescue and Dogs in Distress.

Podcast Host Darragh Bourke said: ““Many of my friends who work in the pet industry need a boost as do so many others, by partnering with businesses locally, we are ensuring we can do our part to support Irish businesses this Christmas.”

On December 15, The Big Bark will host a special episode featuring local veterinary clinic Treaty Vets in Limerick as well as Dr. Tim Kirby from Petbond.ie

In addition, The Big Bark I Believe in Santa Paws campaign, will focus on highlighting the work done by animal charities and centres around the ideas of hope and belief.

The calendar designed by The Big Bark team is made up of a combination of images featuring dogs owned by followers, in addition to dogs in the care of charity partners and those who have previously been adopted from rescue centres across Ireland.

Darragh, a canine psychologist in training, explained the process: “Photos of over 70 dogs were submitted to the team and as always, when looking at the cute images, it’s so hard to choose.

“How do you get that down to 12 or 15 images? I decided therefore, that there would be no choosing as I wanted to make sure that every dog has his day."

The first batch of calendars are to be dispatched on December 10. For more information click here.

