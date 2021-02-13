WATCH: Staff at Limerick company latest to take on Jerusalema Challenge

Staff at one of Limerick's largest employers have become the latest to take on the Jerusalema Challenge which has been taking social media by storm in recent weeks.

After a video posted by members of An Garda Siochana went viral last month, various organisations and people from local communities across Limerick have been gathering outdoors and recording their best moves in sync with the gospel-influenced house song by South African producer Master KG.

Workers at Cook Medical in Castletroy are the latest to take on the challenge in Limerick.

The company is the title sponsor of the Limerick Women's Marathon so staff, it appears, have embraced the opportunity to get in some early training.