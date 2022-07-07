Search

07 Jul 2022

MOTORING REVIEW: New Citroen C5 Aircross SUV details in Limerick

Pricing starts from €38,990 for the new Citroen C5 Aircross

Trish Whelan, Car+Travel magazine

07 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

CITROEN'S facelifted C5 Aircross SUV has undergone significant design enhancements which include a new more rugged design with a new front end.

The model has been the best-selling Citroen passenger car in Ireland since 2020, and will now be available with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions. 

The petrol will be a 1.2 PureTech 130hp engine paired to either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission; the diesel 1.5 130hp will also be matched to either of those while the Plug-in hybrid will have a 1.6 petrol engine paired to an 80kW electric motor to deliver 225hp (combined) with the possibility of driving up to 55km in full electric mode. Road tax is from €200 (diesel) to €270 (petrol) while the PHEV is €140.

A new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes as standard from the second trim level. The new C5 Aircross has the latest generation of Citroen Advanced Comfort seats with an extra 15mm layer of memory foam. Boot volume is from 580 to 720 litres in the petrol and diesel versions, and from 260 to 600 litres for the hybrid version. 

Driver-assistance systems include Highway Driver Assist, a level 2 autonomous driving system that combines Adaptive Cruise Control with a Stop & Go function, and the Active Lane Departure Warning system.

First models are set to arrive here next month for the 222-registration period.

Pricing starts from €38,990 for the 130hp petrol; from €39,700 for the diesel and from €48,500 for the 8-speed automatic hybrid version.

Local News

