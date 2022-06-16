Search

16 Jun 2022

MOTORING REVIEW: Suzuki’s tiny Jimny is a true off-roader

MOTORING REVIEW: Suzuki’s tiny Jimny is a true off-roader

Trish's little Jimny is big on versatile

Reporter:

Trish Whelan, Car+Travel magazine

16 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

SUZUKI'S Jimny has attracted both private users and professionals looking for a vehicle with authentic off-road performance since its global launch in 2018. It has all the necessary key essentials - a ladder frame, three angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension and AllGrip Pro 4WD.

The Japanese car maker has now introduced its diminutive Jimny as a two-seater light commercial vehicle in order to get around tighter C02 emissions restrictions for cars. So the model is only offered as a commercial vehicle and available here in very limited numbers as demand is high for this cheerful, rugged looking small SUV which has a personality all its own.

Its cheerful look brought a smile to my face every day.

It is aimed at singles or couples with very active life styles, or trades people who need to carry equipment to perhaps building sites, or perhaps forestry workers who need a genuine off-road vehicle for their work.

Jimny is tall, almost square in shape. The car’s off-road appearance is emphasised by black wheel arches and the strong 15-inch steel wheels that extend to each corner of the vehicle and its ground clearance of 210mm.

It seems way more spacious once you sit inside. But don’t expect many creature comforts. That’s not what Jimny is about. Two adults can sit in comfort and enjoy plenty of headroom. Legroom, though, is a bit restricted for a tall driver who may find it difficult to get a good driving position. A motoring friend said this divider keeps the backrests very upright which meant his seat was too close to the steering wheel for comfort. Being shorter, I had no such problems.

MOTORING REVIEW: Peugeot launches new 308 in Limerick

The dash is big and solid, somewhat old fashioned, but it fits in perfectly with the character of the Jimny. There’s just a small central console screen and knobs for temperature controls.

You also get deep side mirrors, a traditional type hand brake and a full size spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

Side windows have been retained and this helps enormously with visibility over your shoulders. It was also a bonus to be able to see out the rear window, courtesy of the strong mesh safety partition that protects any cargo from shunting into the cabin. It certainly meets the needs of business professionals with its flat floor and 863 litre capacity cargo ‘boot’ ideal for carrying large, bulky items. A friend’s huge Burmese Mountain Dog decided to try out this area for himself and seemed very happy with the space provided. He obviously expected to be transported off to a nearby wood for exercise.

Yes, there were some quibbles mostly to do with the flashing glare from the two recessed instrumentation screens, and the fact there was no blind spot cover, or rear parking sensors.

The one specification includes air conditioning, AllGrip Pro selectable 4WD with low transfer gear, DAB radio, Dual Sensor Brake Support which employs automatic braking to help avoid a collision, cruise control with speed limiter, front fog lamps, High Beam Assist, Bluetooth, remote audio controls and a USB connector, Hill hold and Hill descent controls.

Jimny is offered with a Euro6, 1.5 petrol engine with 101hp and 130Nm of torque, matched to a five-speed manual transmission which works absolutely fine, but I felt, particularly on the motorway, the engine was a bit noisy and could benefit from having a sixth gear.

Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro system allows you shift the drive mode between 2WD high range and 4WD high range by shifting the ‘2H’ or ‘4H’ position.

With 2-wheel drive the engine power is supplied to the rear axle for normal driving. In 4H (4-wheel drive high range position), engine power goes to the front and rear axles at normal speed, providing greater traction than the 2WD position. This is used for off-road driving or when you drive on slippery roads. With the 4L 4WD low range position, the engine power is supplied to the front and rear axles at reduced speed. You use this for off-road driving on soft or slippery surfaces or for climbing or descending steep and slippery hills.

After shifting the transfer lever from 2H to 4H, the 4WD indicator light comes on. It goes off when you shift from 4H back to 2H. Operate the transfer lever while driving at low speed.

Select the ‘4L’ position and the ESP systems will be cancelled to provide improved vehicle traction.

During my week with the car, I achieved 7.2 L/100kms (39mpg) average fuel economy which isn’t that great. That aside, I found this little motor so much fun to drive. Willing and able as well as agile, turning on a small space. I also noted all the glances from other drivers and pedestrians.

Jimny can tow a braked trailer of 1300kg (2866 lbs), or unbraked 350kg (772 lbs).

It is priced from €20,995 which includes Commercial Vehicle VRT, and a solid colour with optional single-tone metallic paint at €370 and dual-tone metallic at €750.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media