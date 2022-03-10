Motoring Review: Beautiful Bayon

Bucking the trend, Hyundai have introduced their New Bayon Crossover solely powered by a petrol engine.

Hyundai say this is a small-on-the-outside, big-on-the-inside crossover SUV. Some might refer to it as hatchback. Others see it as a i20 supermini with a few differences - and there was an i20 manual book in the glovebox of my car. Either way, it was a car I enjoyed!

The Korean carmaker had focused on getting the most of passenger comfort possible and increasing boot space. This five-seat family car is also packed with lots of smart tech including safety and connectivity features so it ticks many boxes for would-be buyers. Mind you, the competition for small Crossovers here in Ireland, and everywhere else, is absolutely fierce right now.

Bayon is certainly stylish and sleek sharing some key design features of the Hyundai SUV family.

It is practical too with a generous boot capacity of 411 litres (expandable to 1,205 with the rear seats down) and comes well equipped with useful features.

I should mention my car was in a dark shade of grey with a dark interior which I felt didn’t do justice to the overall styling. There are other exterior colours available but my choice, if possible, would be the lovely turquoise colour of the car featured in their promotional booklet for the Bayon. To be different, customers can also opt for a two-tone roof and matching mirror housings in Phantom Black.

At the front, the arrow shaped headlamps and wide grille with the air intake band and narrow LED Daytime Running Lights on top give the front face a distinctive look. The side view features some strong lines/creases in the bodywork and a chrome strip running from below the side windows to curve upwards to join the slope of the roofline. (This Chrome finish is only available on the mid to top specs). At the rear, the LED rear combination lamps are connected by a red line that runs far out to the sides giving an impression of adding width to the car.

There’s good legroom in the rear with passengers enjoying 882mm to stretch their legs and also good headroom. You get the higher seating position which means good all-round visibility. Seats gave gentle support to my back. They came with manual adjustments. Driving home from Hyundai in Dublin, I felt the long seat cushions were a bit uncomfortable behind my knees, but this fact didn’t even register with me after a few days’ of enjoying driving this car.

I liked the whole styling of the dashboard with its large screens - a 10.25-inch digital cluster behind the steering wheel that shows essential driving information and an 8-inch centre touchscreen with split-screen functionality. The central touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so you can connect your phone and have your phone functions up on the big screen. And for good measure, your get a wireless charging tray in the centre console. There are also multiple USB ports, two in the front and one in the back.

My review car proved an easy-to-drive car powered by the 84hp unit coupled with a user-friendly 5-speed manual transmission. Maximum torque is 117.6 Nm. Fuel economy is around 5.6 L/100kms (50.4mpg).

On The Road prices are from €20,295.

As with all Hyundai passenger cars, Bayon is covered by the Hyundai 5-Year unlimited mileage warranty, 5 Year Roadside Assistance, and 5 Year Free Vehicle Health Check.