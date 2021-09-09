Limerick's first Compressed Natural Gas station opens for business

LIMERICK'S first public Compressed Natural Gas station has officially opened for business.

The state-of-the-art station is strategically located at Circle K, Ballysimon Road in the city to support prominent transport routes, allowing hauliers and fleet operators in Limerick and the South-West region to begin the journey to sustainable transport and supply chains by switching from diesel to CNG.

Renewable gases are the only deployable at scale, ultra-low carbon alternative fuel for use in HGVs, where electric solutions are not currently viable options.

Commenting on the opening of the new station, Jonathan Diver, Senior Director of Fuels at Circle K said: “Circle K has longstanding ties to the commercial transport and freight industry and a key priority of ours is supporting this sector as it endeavours to reduce its carbon emissions in addition to providing the other necessary goods and services, they require such as food, coffee and shower/bathroom facilities."

Transport currently accounts for 42% of Ireland’s energy use, making it the country’s largest source of energy demand. It is also one of the most difficult sectors to decarbonise. In particular, HGVs and buses generate 30% of road transport emissions despite accounting for just 4% of vehicles on Irish roads.

Virginia International Logistics became the first haulier in Ireland to complete a zero-carbon HGV delivery to Europe, using a truck fuelled by renewable gas for the 1,000km round-trip to Caen in northern France.

The opening of the new CNG station in Ballysimon Road will open another important transport corridor for the company's 25 CNG trucks.

Ray Cole, Virginia International Logistics, Transport Director said: “The ability to refuel in Limerick opens another transport corridor for our fleet of CNG trucks and allows us to help even more of our customers to continue reducing the impact of their supply chain on the environment.”

Gas Networks Ireland’s Head of Commercial and Corporate Affairs, Ian O’Flynn, has welcomed the opening of the new station in Limerick

“Ireland’s commercial transport sector is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise, but we’re on a journey with hauliers and forecourt operators to reduce emissions through natural gas today and renewable gas down the road. CNG stations are directly connected to the national gas network and CNG vehicles are future-proofed for biomethane, which is already available in Ireland. By delivering a network of CNG refuelling stations, we are supporting hauliers and fleet operators to make a sustainable switch to gas-powered vehicles.”