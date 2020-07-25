Two Arteon variants planned for September

volkswagen

Two Arteon variants planned for September

The new Volkswagen Arteon fastback and Shooting Brake variants will go on sale here from the start of September.

Apart from one being a fastback and the other an estate they also differ significantly from the B-pillars to the rear. The brand says the Shooting brake is a completely new interpretation of the estate concept and offers more headroom at both the front and rear.

They will be the 1.5 petrol and 2.0 diesel followed by the Arteon R flagship and, for the first time, Volkswagen is offering a plug-in hybrid due in November.

With the R version, the brand is pushing further into the premium performance segment.

New assist systems include Travel Assist which is assisted driving up to 210km/h.

The Arteon Shooting Brake has a 565L capacity which can be extended to a huge 1,632L.

The cars are among 34 new models to be launched by Volkswagen this year.