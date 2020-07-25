Two Arteon variants planned for September

The new Volkswagen Arteon fastback and Shooting Brake variants will go on sale here from the start of September.

Apart from one being a fastback and the other an estate they also differ significantly from the B-pillars to the rear. The brand says the Shooting brake is a completely new interpretation of the estate concept and offers more headroom at both the front and rear.

They will be the 1.5 petrol and 2.0 diesel followed by the Arteon R flagship and, for the first time, Volkswagen is offering a plug-in hybrid due in November.

With the R version, the brand is pushing further into the premium performance segment.

New assist systems include Travel Assist which is assisted driving up to 210km/h.

The Arteon Shooting Brake has a 565L capacity which can be extended to a huge 1,632L.

The cars are among 34 new models to be launched by Volkswagen this year.