New XCeed plug-in hybrid lands in Limerick at Hinchy’s

Hinchy’s Garryspillane and Ennis Road have just taken delivery of the first All-New Kia XCeed Plug in Hybrid. The XCeed PHEV joins the Niro PHEV and the Kia full EV models eSoul and eNiro. The Kia Niro PHEV is currently Ireland’s best selling PHEV. The Kia alternative energy offering will be extended later this year with the introduction of a PHEV variant of the All New Sorento.

Hinchy’s are launching the Kia XCeed Plug in Hybrid priced at €28,945 ( after Government supports ).The car is generously equipped with comfort and safety features with 18” Alloy Wheels, dual zone auto aircon, 8” Android Auto/Apple Car Play, rear privacy glass, rain sensors, lane keep assist and forward collision avoidance.

The PHEV is equipped with Kia’s new Virtual Engine Sound System, an audible warning system which activates in electric-only mode at low speeds or when reversing. The system generates virtual sound levels of up to 59 dBA to safely notify pedestrians of the car’s presence. Technology further enhances driver enjoyment, as well as safety with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) system as standard, as well as Torque Vectoring by Braking, which intelligently brakes the inside wheels to reduce understeer around corners.

The new model is covered by ia’s unique 7-Year, 150,000 km warranty as standard. In addition customers can avail of finance from 0% on Kia Models ordered in June.

Quality Assured Used Cars

In addition to new Kia Models, Hinchy’s have an unrivalled selection of quality assured used Kia Models. The Kia selection of used cars at Hinchy’s come with the remainder of Kia’s 7 – Year (150,000km) warranty applying. These vehicles come fully NCT tested where applicable, valeted, serviced and with full multipoint check carried out. Many of these vehicles are traded in by repeat local customers with low mileage and full service history.

Contact the Hinchys Sales Team

The Hinchy’s Ennis Road sales team are John Hinchy, Eamonn McInerney, Caroline Sheary, Mark Addie, Stephen Cusack and Evan Burke. They can be contacted on 061 321500.

The Hinchys Garryspillane sales team are Jim Hinchy, Declan Sexton, Paul Hinchy, Karol Drea and Damian Holian. They can be contacted on 062 58900.

View the full Kia range at www.hinchys.ie