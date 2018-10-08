No laughing matter: Banned motorist was on phone while driving on Limerick motorway

A DISQUALIFIED driver who was observed by gardai laughing while on the phone is facing the possibility of a prison sentence.

According to gardai, the driver of the white Nissan Juke car was stopped while travelling on the M20 at the weekend.

In addition to being on the phone, gardai quickly established by members of the divisional roads policing unit that the driver was disqualified and uninsured.

The vehicle was seized and the driver is due before the district court in the coming weeks.