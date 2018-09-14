Gardai clear crash from N21 in County Limerick

GARDAI in Limerick have cleared a crash from the N21 that was causing earlier delays this Friday morning.

Gardai have cleared the crash from the N21 about halfway between Adare and the N20 Interchange, according to AA Roadwatch.

Elsewhere, roadworks are in place on the N21 near Croagh, south of Adare, both today Friday and tomorrow Saturday between 7am and 7pm both days.

AA is also reporting that it is slow this morning heading from Parteen in towards Moyross and on the Corbally Road from Westbury into the city centre.