Flooding from burst watermain affecting traffic approaching Limerick city

THERE are reports this Wednesday morning that a burst watermain causing localised flooding is disrupting traffic approaching Limerick city.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that the flooding is affecting traffic on the Plassey Park Road heading towards the National Technology Park from the Annacotty side due to a burst watermain.

Nearby, the Dublin Road is busy inbound from the Annacotty roundabout to the Kilmurry roundabout, according to AA.

It is also slow inbound on the Corbally Road from Athlunkard Bridge onto Athlunkard Street, while there are delays inbound on the Dock Road and traffic is busy on all approaches to Union Cross.